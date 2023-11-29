46th BCS to have record number of posts in a decade, circular tomorrow

The circular of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams will be published on Thursday.
Number of cadre and non-cadre posts have been finalised for this general BCS, said a source from the recruitment department of the public administration ministry.
Earlier, the Public administration ministry sent a demand note to the Public Service Commission (PSC) keeping the highest number of cadre posts in the last 10 BCS exams.
Appointment Promotion and Deputation Wing Joint Secretary Saila Farzana told Prothom Alo that the ministry sent a demand note specifying the cadre and no-cadre posts for the 46th BCS exam to the PSC. Now the PSC will publish a circular in this regard.
PSC sources said the number of cadre posts is 3,100 and non-cadre posts is 300. A circular will be published on Thursday, the source added
Asked about the proceedings of the 46th BCS, Exam Controller of PSC Ananda Kumar Biswas said, “A demand note for the 46th BCS from the ministry has arrived at the PSC. We’re working on this. The circular will be published on time.”
A total of 2,520 people were recruited through the 41st BCS while 2,309 are likely to be recruited from the 45th BCS. These were the highest numbers in the last 10 BCS.
PSC said this number of posts is not the final list. The government could raise it.
The PSC source further informed Prothom Alo that a significant number of people will be recruited in the health cadre.