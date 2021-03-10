BPSC draws up roadmap to complete one BCS within a year

The process of the 41st, 42nd and 43rd BCS examinations is underway along with 40th BCS. Some 2,166 cadres will be recruited through the 41st BCS. Application began at the end of 2019. A total of 404,650 job seekers applied for it.

PSC chairman said the preliminary examination of the 41st BCS was supposed to be held last year but it didn’t take place due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, a meeting of the commission has decided to hold the test on 19 March.

Though a group of applicants demand the test to be deferred due to the ongoing situation but the PSC has not taken any new decision yet.

Two thousand physicians will be recruited through the 42nd BCS. The first phase exam of 200 marks was held on 26 February. Now the PCS will select the final candidates after conducting the viva-voce containing 100 marks.

Application deadline of the 43rd BCS has been extended to 31 March. Universities will reopen on 24 May amidst the coronavirus situation. The government said application deadline will be deferred in light with this announcement. The PSC chairman said application deadline of this BCS will be extended.