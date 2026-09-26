Education minister’s message to primary teacher candidates yet to receive appointment letters

Education, and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has sent a message to candidates for the recruitment of assistant teachers in government primary schools, who have yet to receive appointment letters.

He said the candidates would receive their appointment letters by 1 October 2026. The minister said this in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday (26 September 2026).

In the post, the minister wrote, “We have noticed that misleading information is being spread through various media outlets and social media regarding the issuance of appointment letters for the 2025 recruitment of assistant teachers in government primary schools.”