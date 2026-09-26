Education minister’s message to primary teacher candidates yet to receive appointment letters
Education, and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has sent a message to candidates for the recruitment of assistant teachers in government primary schools, who have yet to receive appointment letters.
He said the candidates would receive their appointment letters by 1 October 2026. The minister said this in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday (26 September 2026).
In the post, the minister wrote, “We have noticed that misleading information is being spread through various media outlets and social media regarding the issuance of appointment letters for the 2025 recruitment of assistant teachers in government primary schools.”
“In this regard, it is being informed that if any successful candidate has not received an appointment letter by 1 October 2026, the matter will be properly verified, and appointment letters will be sent in phases at the earliest possible time. It should be noted that verification/vetting is a regular process in the recruitment of government officers and employees,” the post added.
Meanwhile, the finally recommended candidates for assistant teacher posts have demanded that the documents of candidates dropped during the verification process be re-examined and that they be given an opportunity to present their case. They have also called on the relevant authorities to issue the pending appointment letters by 28 September.
These demands were made in a press release issued on Friday (25 September 2026).
Many dropped during verification
The press release said many qualified candidates had been dropped from the final list without any clear reason in the name of administrative verification. Citing various reports published in the media, the release claimed that appointment letters had not been issued to around 1,200 candidates.
Candidates’ five-point demand
The candidates have presented a five-point demand. These include re-examining the documents of every candidate dropped during verification through a neutral and transparent process, providing an opportunity to present their case and a mechanism for administrative appeal, correcting administrative errors, and taking positive action by 28 September regarding candidates who were finally recommended but have not received appointment letters.
They have also demanded that a clear explanation be made public as to why such a situation arose in the recruitment process and how such a large number of recommended candidates were dropped.
Appointments for qualified candidates, not ineligible ones
The press release further said that they were not taking a position in favour of any candidate who had committed irregularities or was ineligible. However, steps must be taken to ensure that no innocent and qualified candidate is deprived of an appointment because of administrative errors or incorrect information.
The final results of the assistant teacher recruitment examination were published on 8 February this year. A total of 14,384 candidates were finally selected in the examination for the post of assistant teacher.
Although the medical examinations and dope tests were completed quickly, the field-level information verification process took additional time. The entire recruitment process was significantly delayed due to multiple rounds of police verification and the sudden political changes in the country.
There is currently a severe shortage of teachers in more than 65,000 government primary schools across the country. Normal teaching activities are being disrupted at many schools due to a lack of the required number of teachers.
Education-sector stakeholders believe that once the 14,384 newly selected teachers join their respective districts and schools, the pace of learning for young students will return to normal and the existing teacher shortage at the grassroots will also be eased to some extent.