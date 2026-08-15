51st BCS circular in November, total posts yet to be finalised
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) plans to publish the circular for the 51st BCS examination in November this year, PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Momen has confirmed the matter.
However, the total number of candidates to be recruited in this BCS has not yet been finalised.
According to PSC sources, preliminary preparations have already begun to maintain the regular cycle of BCS examinations. As usual, the Ministry of Public Administration will send the PSC a cadre-wise list of vacant posts. The number of posts will be finalised after the commission receives the ministry’s clearance and vacancy details.
The PSC will then officially publish the BCS circular once the number of posts has been determined.
The reconstituted PSC has adopted a process of completing each BCS and publishing its final results within one year to reduce the session backlog. PSC Chairman Mobasser Momen said concluding the process of publishing final results for a BCS within a year is now the commission's primary benchmark.
The commission plans to maintain the same pace for the 51st BCS, following the process adopted for the 50th BCS.
The oral examinations for the 50th BCS are currently underway. A total of 2,150 officers will be recruited to cadre and non-cadre posts through the examination. Of these, 1,755 are cadre posts, with the highest number of 650 being recruited to the health cadre. Another 200 will be recruited to the administration cadre and 117 to the police cadre, while a significant number of recruits will also be taken for the education cadre.
The commission is working to publish the final results of the 50th BCS by November after completing the oral examinations.
Slow verification delays final appointments
Although the PSC has maintained its schedule for conducting examinations and publishing results, candidates remain concerned about delays in their final appointments.
After the PSC makes its final recommendations, the police verification process often takes considerable time. The Ministry of Public Administration is responsible for completing the verification and publishing the final gazette.
Candidates say delays in verification mean they are not receiving the full benefit of the PSC’s faster examination and result process.
Despite the PSC completing all its procedures, the final gazettes for the 45th, 46th and 49th BCS examinations have yet to be published.
Candidates seeking cadre positions said that while the PSC has introduced a system to complete a BCS within a year, the appointing authority must also accelerate its work.
They said unless the verification process under the Ministry of Public Administration is expedited, their hopes of joining government service quickly will remain unfulfilled. They called for greater speed and coordination between the PSC and the ministry.