51st BCS circular in November, total posts yet to be finalised

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) plans to publish the circular for the 51st BCS examination in November this year, PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Momen has confirmed the matter.

However, the total number of candidates to be recruited in this BCS has not yet been finalised.

According to PSC sources, preliminary preparations have already begun to maintain the regular cycle of BCS examinations. As usual, the Ministry of Public Administration will send the PSC a cadre-wise list of vacant posts. The number of posts will be finalised after the commission receives the ministry’s clearance and vacancy details.