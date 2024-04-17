NTRCA circular to recruit 96,736 teachers, how to begin application?
The non-government teachers registration and certification authority (NTRCA) has published its fifth public notice for the recruitment of teachers in non-government schools, colleges, and madrasahs.
Under the notice, a staggering 96,736 positions are up for grabs, with 43,286 vacant positions in schools and colleges, and 53,450 in madrasas and vocational institutions.
The online application process is set to commence from 12:00 pm today, Wednesday, 17 April. The applicants have until 9 May to submit their applications, while the deadline for application fee payment is at 12:00 am on 10 May.
Application process
Detailed instructions for online application and fee payment are available on the websites of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited and the NTRCA. Also, a video tutorial for the application and fee payment process is available on the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website.
Age
Candidates must be 35 years old or younger as of 1 January, 2024.
Eligibility
Applicants must meet the educational qualifications outlined in the latest manpower structure and MPO policy issued by the secondary and higher education division and the technical and madrasah education division.
Applications must be intended for the posts and institutions mentioned in the candidates’ NTRCA certificates. If the information provided during application are found false, the application will be nullified immediately and be followed by legal actions.
Institution preference
Each applicant can submit only one application at the same level (school/college) as per their registration certificates. They can select a maximum of 40 institutions from the list of vacancies.
Applicants also have the option to mention if they are willing to work in educational institutions other than those listed in their preferences. For this, an applicant has to click Yes in the box named Other Option displayed in the e-application form.
Application Fee
Each applicant has to pay an application fee of Tk 1000. Failure to pay the fee will result in the cancellation of the application.
Important instructions:
Candidates with both school and college level certificates will be initially considered for the college-level positions. If not selected, they will be considered for the school-level positions later.
Candidates who have already been recommended are not allowed to apply for the same-level posts in any other schools in the country.
However, those who have been recommended for school-level positions can apply for the college-level ones, subject to having due certificates.
For more clarification, the entire circular is given below for download.