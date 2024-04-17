NTRCA circular to recruit 96,736 teachers, how to begin application?

The non-government teachers registration and certification authority (NTRCA) has published its fifth public notice for the recruitment of teachers in non-government schools, colleges, and madrasahs.

Under the notice, a staggering 96,736 positions are up for grabs, with 43,286 vacant positions in schools and colleges, and 53,450 in madrasas and vocational institutions.

The online application process is set to commence from 12:00 pm today, Wednesday, 17 April. The applicants have until 9 May to submit their applications, while the deadline for application fee payment is at 12:00 am on 10 May.