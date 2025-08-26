Recruitment at DPE: No exam in 8 years, new circular on the way

DPE data shows that 801 posts of office assistant-cum-computer operator and 1,505 posts of office assistant are vacant nationwide. With these positions unfilled for so long, there have been delays in file processing, rapid uploading of field-level information, preparation of teachers’ and staff allowances, verification of purchase-related bills, and day-to-day paperwork of various projects.

A senior official at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Directorate of Primary Education published a recruitment circular for office assistant and office assistant-cum-computer operator posts in 2017. Nearly 300,000 (3 lakh) candidates applied, but for unknown reasons the recruitment exam was never held.

Investigations have revealed that each application required a fee of Tk 200. In total, around Tk 60 million (Tk 6 crore) is still sitting in the ministry’s funds. As that recruitment process stalled, vacant positions kept increasing, further piling pressure on field-level work.