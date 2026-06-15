47th BCS: PSC announces timeline for publication of final results

At the same time, preparations are underway to implement PSC’s ‘One BCS, One Year’ roadmap, designed to reduce delays in recruitment by completing the entire process—from the publication of the circular to the final results—within 12 months. PSC said this new policy will be fully implemented from the 50th BCS onwards.

Earlier, the results of the written examination for the 47th BCS were published, with 3,631 candidates qualifying. Their viva voce examinations began in May.

According to the PSC notification, a total of 3,688 candidates will be recruited through this BCS, for both cadre and non-cadre positions. Of these, 3,487 are cadre posts and 201 are non-cadre posts. If the final results are published this month, the long-held dream of becoming cadre officers will come true for more than 3,500 candidates.