Recruitment exams postponed without prior notice

Certain job applicants face all sorts of problems and financial loss too as different government departments all of a sudden postpone recruitment exams without any prior notice.
Professor at the Bangla department of Dhaka University and also an examiner of Public Service Commission (PSC), Tarique Manzur said, "There are multiple reasons behind postponement of examinations all of a sudden. The examinations are generally postponed at the last minute if the question papers are leaked and the matter comes to notice in advance."
No matter for whatever reason the exams are postponed, those in the recruitment exam management committee should keep in mind that many candidates come to Dhaka from outside to attend such examinations, he said, adding "the recruiters should admit their fault and to send Tk 1,000 as token money to the mobile account of each candidate. If necessary, laws should be formulated so that affected candidates are compensated."
Md Alamin Haque, a resident from Panchagarh, spent Tk 1,000 as travel cost and reached Dhaka on 13 October to attend recruitment exam for the post of office assistant-cum-computer typist and day-care in-charge under the department of women affairs.
When he reached the exam centre at Habibullah Bahar College, he came to know that the exam had been postponed.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Alamin Haque said, "I went to Dhaka to attend a recruitment exam, using my tuition earnings. I have to spend Tk 5,000 to attend a recruitment exam. I am returning home without any exam. Will the department of women affairs return my money?"
It was not only in the department of women affairs that such delays took place. The written exam for 10 posts at Bangladesh Biman Airlines scheduled on 21 October was postponed at the last minute. Police detained several people on charges of question leak one and half hours ahead of the exam. Later, the Biman authorities announced the postponement of the exam. The candidates came to know the matter after arriving at the centre.
Earlier, the recruitment exam for the post of union social worker under the social services department scheduled for 10:00am on 24 December was postponed on 23 December all of a sudden. At the time, the candidates set out for Dhaka to attend the exam while some reached Dhaka and came to know that the exam had been postponed.
After completing graduation, Md Zahidul Islam has been attending examinations for the last three years. So far he has attended 18 examinations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Zahidul Islam said the organisations concerned would inform the candidates through text messages three to four days ago if examinations are postponed for unavoidable circumstances. But the department of women didn't follow the common practice, causing sufferings to hundreds of candidates.
Protesting against the sudden postponement of the exam without any prior notice, the candidates staged demonstrations in front of different centres including Habibullah Bahar College, Tejgaon College and Tejgaon Govt Girls High School. Later police brought the situation under control. The job aspirants also alleged that the questions had been leaked.
The recruitment exam for the post of office assistant cum computer typist and day-care in-charge was scheduled for 11:00am at 20 centres.
After making an announcement through mikes at the centres, the postponement of the exam was also posted at 11:00 on the website of the women and children affairs and text messages sent to the mobile phones of the candidates.
According to a notification signed by the department of women affairs director and department selection committee president Monwara Ishrat, the recruitment exam for the post of office assistant cum computer typist and day-care in-charge scheduled for 11:00am on 13 October has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
It said the date of exam and time will be announced through the website of the women and children affairs ministry and the department of women affairs.
Directorate General While of the department of women affairs, Farida Pervin, was not available over phone for comment on why the postponement of examinations was taken at the last minute.
The recruitment committee president Monwara Ishrat did respond to repeated phone calls either. She also didn't reply to the text messages.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, deputy director at the department of women affairs, Ayesha Siddique, said, "I was not in the recruitment committee. I don't know why the exam has been postponed."