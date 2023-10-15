Recruitment exams postponed without prior notice

Certain job applicants face all sorts of problems and financial loss too as different government departments all of a sudden postpone recruitment exams without any prior notice.

Professor at the Bangla department of Dhaka University and also an examiner of Public Service Commission (PSC), Tarique Manzur said, "There are multiple reasons behind postponement of examinations all of a sudden. The examinations are generally postponed at the last minute if the question papers are leaked and the matter comes to notice in advance."

No matter for whatever reason the exams are postponed, those in the recruitment exam management committee should keep in mind that many candidates come to Dhaka from outside to attend such examinations, he said, adding "the recruiters should admit their fault and to send Tk 1,000 as token money to the mobile account of each candidate. If necessary, laws should be formulated so that affected candidates are compensated."

Md Alamin Haque, a resident from Panchagarh, spent Tk 1,000 as travel cost and reached Dhaka on 13 October to attend recruitment exam for the post of office assistant-cum-computer typist and day-care in-charge under the department of women affairs.

When he reached the exam centre at Habibullah Bahar College, he came to know that the exam had been postponed.