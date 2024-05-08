46th BCS: 'Marks won't be deducted for mistakes in questions'

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Md Sohorab Hossain has said marks will not be deducted for mistakes in questions in the preliminary test of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, he also said the candidates will not be affected.

A section of candidates in the 46th BCS pointed out mistakes in some questions in the preliminary exam held last month and they requested the PSC to review the mistakes and take necessary measures.

The PSC has said they are working on the matter.

Some job aspirants said they had to face troubles as there were mistakes in some questions while there were no answers in some questions. For example, they mentioned that the questions No 39, 58 and 60 of math had no correct answers.

As a result, the candidates' time had been wasted and they have a mental pressure.