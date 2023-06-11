BCS non-cadre recruitment rules coming, recruitment from 40th BCS soon

Now when the government passes the non-cadre recruitment rules, there will be no more obstruction in this recruitment. Almost 4,500 officers are about to be recruited.

And if 300 more officers are recruited as per the election commission’s demand, almost 5,000 officers will be recruited from non-cadre selection.

When asked about this, an additional secretary of the public administration ministry on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the government has passed the non-cadre recruitment rules.