Primary teacher recruitment: Circular for 13,500 posts in Nov

There are currently 13,500 vacant assistant teacher posts at the primary schools across the country. Once the recruitment rules are finalised, the job circular will be issued. The recruitment notification for assistant teachers is expected to be released in November.

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman said this in an exclusive interview with BSS at the DPE office in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday.