Primary teacher recruitment: Circular for 13,500 posts in Nov
There are currently 13,500 vacant assistant teacher posts at the primary schools across the country. Once the recruitment rules are finalised, the job circular will be issued. The recruitment notification for assistant teachers is expected to be released in November.
Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman said this in an exclusive interview with BSS at the DPE office in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday.
Shamsuzzaman said there are 13,500 vacant assistant teacher posts and that recruitment rules are being finalized to issue a notification in November.
He said the 10th grade for head teachers will be implemented soon, while the proposal for the 11th grade for assistant teachers has been sent to the Finance Ministry.
He also mentioned a pending case that is delaying the promotion of 32,000 acting head teachers, which, once resolved, will open those posts for new recruitment.
The DG highlighted new measures to empower and train teachers, including a plan to raise head teachers’ repair expenditure authority from Tk 150,000 to Tk 300,000, with payments requiring joint certification.
He detailed several infrastructure projects—school repairs, model schools, boundary walls, and PTI-URC development—aimed at ensuring no dilapidated schools remain within three to five years, alongside the launch of PDP-5 in July 2026.
The DPE is also distributing 3,000 interactive flat panels, he said, adding that they are determined to cover over half of schools within five years, despite challenges of cost, electricity, and security.
On school management, the DG said ad hoc committees led by education officers will be reformed to include educated and locally-committed presidents.