47th BCS: PSC announces timeline for written results
The written examination results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) are set to be published in April by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC). According to PSC sources, preparations are underway to release the results within the first or second week of April.
PSC public relations officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the commission is working with a target of completing all stages of a BCS examination within one year. The process for the 47th BCS is being carried forward in line with that roadmap.
Earlier, the results of the preliminary examination for the 47th BCS were also published within the previously announced timeframe. In continuation of that, preparations are now being made to publish the written examination results in April, he added.
The written examination for the 47th BCS began on 27 November last year and concluded on 18 December. The examination was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres. A total of 10,644 candidates who had passed the preliminary stage took part in the written examination.
Notably the preliminary examination for the 47th BCS was held on 19 September last year, with 374,747 job seekers applying. The PSC set a record by publishing the preliminary results on 28 September, just nine days after the examination.
According to the 47th BCS circular, a total of 3,688 candidates will be recruited—3,487 for cadre posts and 201 for non-cadre posts. As per the PSC’s announced plan, the target is to publish a new BCS circular every November and release final results by October of the following year. PSC sources also indicated that the schedule for the viva voce may be announced shortly after the publication of the written examination results.