47th BCS: PSC announces timeline for written results

The written examination results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) are set to be published in April by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC). According to PSC sources, preparations are underway to release the results within the first or second week of April.

PSC public relations officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the commission is working with a target of completing all stages of a BCS examination within one year. The process for the 47th BCS is being carried forward in line with that roadmap.