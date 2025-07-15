Developing skilled resources for emerging sectors in Bangladesh

Only a quick scroll through LinkedIn will show you hundreds of promising job openings in different fields such as software development, data analytics, cybersecurity and so on.

Despite thousands of students graduating every year, the irony remains that while different industries are seeking more skilled engineers, programmers, and technical experts, our market is oversaturated with non-STEM graduates, particularly business graduates. As a result, the supply of talent has been unable to keep pace with the demand from emerging industries.

As we observe World Youth Skills Day 2025, celebrating the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship, we need to reflect on the mismatch between skills and opportunities in Bangladesh. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in employment trends. Emerging sectors such as cybersecurity, fintech, information technology, renewable energy, agritech, and logistics are rapidly expanding.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, roles in machine learning, cybersecurity, AI (Artificial Intelligence), software development, and data analytics are among the fastest-growing sectors across the world. In Bangladesh, ICT (Information Communication and Technology) exports are growing, representing the demand for digital talent.