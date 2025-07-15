World Youth Skills Day 2025
Developing skilled resources for emerging sectors in Bangladesh
Only a quick scroll through LinkedIn will show you hundreds of promising job openings in different fields such as software development, data analytics, cybersecurity and so on.
Despite thousands of students graduating every year, the irony remains that while different industries are seeking more skilled engineers, programmers, and technical experts, our market is oversaturated with non-STEM graduates, particularly business graduates. As a result, the supply of talent has been unable to keep pace with the demand from emerging industries.
As we observe World Youth Skills Day 2025, celebrating the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship, we need to reflect on the mismatch between skills and opportunities in Bangladesh. In recent years, there has been a significant shift in employment trends. Emerging sectors such as cybersecurity, fintech, information technology, renewable energy, agritech, and logistics are rapidly expanding.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, roles in machine learning, cybersecurity, AI (Artificial Intelligence), software development, and data analytics are among the fastest-growing sectors across the world. In Bangladesh, ICT (Information Communication and Technology) exports are growing, representing the demand for digital talent.
On the other hand, it has highlighted a significant challenge – the widening skill gap we have in our market. Even though thousands of students graduate every year nationwide, a more considerable portion remain unemployed or underemployed due to a mismatch between academic knowledge and industry requirements.
According to a study, while 47.3 per cent of youth in our country reported being employed, a substantial 13.7 per cent are actively seeking jobs but remain unemployed, and a notable 39 per cent are neither seeking employment nor entrepreneurship. Another study shows that more than 28 per cent of university graduates face difficulty securing a proper job that aligns with their academic degrees.
On top of it, employers are continuously raising the issue of a shortage of technical competencies. Ironically, when the job market is filled to the brim with applicants, industries are starving for skilled workers. At my workplace, we have felt it firsthand. We are constantly hiring graduates, but fewer are joining who are job-ready. By job-ready, I mean they would be ready to solve problems, innovate, and think critically from the first day.
In fintech alone, the demand for talent in areas like data science, application development, and digital security is growing faster than we can fill these roles. Thus, investing in talent development and education has become quite crucial.
According to the QS World Future Skills Index 2025, Bangladesh ranks 61st out of 83, primarily because our people in most cases are unable to adopt new skills quickly. According to the International Labor Organisation (ILO), nearly 50 per cent of the working-age population is unemployed. It’s a highly staggering number, and we are completely behind, especially when the clock is ticking.
We must address the issue of the mismatched skills of graduates and industries. If our nation truly wants to sustain its economic growth and remain competitive globally, then we must rethink our approach to skill-building and education.
After last year’s student-led movement, the focus has definitely shifted towards important discussions about the significance of skill-based education and opportunities. While leaders and policymakers have acknowledged that we need to invest more in skills development, digital literacy, and employment generation, the situation remains the same – dire, limited, and uneven.
In order to bring change, we need active and ongoing collaboration between industry, academia, and government. We must ensure that the degrees are aligned with real-world skills, like data analysis, green technology, cloud computing, and AI. The experiential learning model ensures that students are employable and ready to lead in an ever-changing economic landscape.
Apart from collaboration, a national strategy must promote STEM education at all levels, from primary to higher education. We should embed a global curriculum that is both adaptable and future-oriented. Such a curriculum will ensure our younger generation will not be left behind. Another important aspect is that we must reskill our existing workforce.
Many people in the mid-career period feel disconnected from the job market's evolving needs. Thus, academics can offer short-term courses to reskill the workforce, like AI, coding, data science, and digital marketing. These courses can enable professionals to remain adaptable, valuable, and relevant.
Bangladesh’s future lies in building infrastructure, increasing exports, and primarily nurturing a workforce that is agile, future-ready, and intelligent. We must ensure that students in Bangladesh become lifelong learners, so innovation, adaptability, and skill development can become the cornerstones of our nation’s growth.
Remember this: economic growth will mean nothing if our people are left behind. Capital can be invested, and infrastructure can be built, but without skilled minds, potential will remain unrealized. So, it is of utmost importance that the right measures are taken, with a concentrated focus on industry-academia collaboration, at the right time to address the evolving needs of the emerging markets.
To develop our nation, we must invest in people, not just with scholarships or internships but with the proper strategy. Government and educational institutions, as well as development organisations and the private sector, can play a significant role in bridging the gap. Through hands-on and collective steps, we can ensure that the youth of this country are skilled and ready for a bright future.
*Dewan Muhammad Nur A Yazdani is a senior lecturer and coordinator, UOL LSE EMFSS Programme, Universal College Bangladesh.