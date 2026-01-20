Railway publishes schedule for recruitment tests of four categories
Bangladesh Railway has published the schedule for the recruitment tests (MCQ type) for four categories of posts.
The posts are Train Examiner, Train Controller, Trade Apprentice, and Traffic Apprentice. The recruitment tests will be held on 23 and 24 January 2026.
Recruitment test schedule and instructions
Date and time of exams
Train Controller: 23 January 2026, 10:00 am to 11:30 am
Traffic Apprentice: 23 January 2026, 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Train Examiner: 24 January 2026, 10:00 am to 11:30 am
Trade Apprentice: 24 January 2026, 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Instructions
Candidates must fill the relevant circles in the first part of the answer sheet using a black ballpoint pen. Any mistake in writing the roll number, filling the circles, or any alteration will result in disqualification.
Candidates are not allowed to take the question paper with them. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after distribution of question papers, and no one may leave the room until the exam is over.
Candidates must bring their admit cards; no one can take the exam without it.
Candidates must keep their ears open during the exam. Jewellery, ornaments, and bracelets are not allowed at the exam centre.
For candidates with disabilities who require a scribe, Bangladesh Railway will arrange one. The exam will be conducted in a separate room for the candidate with the scribe.