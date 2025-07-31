44th BCS: New decision expected on repeat cadres

The government is about to take a new decision regarding the recommendation of repeat cadre in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

These are candidates who were already recommended for a certain cadre in the 43rd or earlier BCS exams and have been recommended for the same cadre again in the 44th BCS.

A senior official at the public administration ministry said that a decision about these cadres is expected soon.

Preferring not to be named, speaking to Prothom Alo today, Thursday, the official said they have received some recommendations from the Public Service Commission (PSC) regarding the repeat cadre issue. The government is currently reviewing these and also exploring possible actions if repeat allocations are to be cancelled.

Now, the PSC has been asked to submit an opinion. And, once their opinion is received, it will be reviewed and a notice will be published in this regard, the official said adding they are working to ensure that this issue is permanently resolved.