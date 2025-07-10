44th BCS: 400 candidates recommended as repeat cadre, rules to be amended

The final results of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination were published on 1 July. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has provisionally recommended 1,690 candidates for recruitment across various cadres in that.

An analysis of the published results showed that about 400 candidates among these 1,690 had passed the BCS exams before and were once again recommended for the same cadre as ‘repeat cadre’. The PSC has compiled a list of these 400 repeat cadre candidates.

In response, the PSC has taken an initiative to amend the relevant rules in order to prevent such repeat recommendations. The PSC has already sent a letter to the ministry of public administration in this regard.