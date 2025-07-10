44th BCS: 400 candidates recommended as repeat cadre, rules to be amended
The final results of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination were published on 1 July. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has provisionally recommended 1,690 candidates for recruitment across various cadres in that.
An analysis of the published results showed that about 400 candidates among these 1,690 had passed the BCS exams before and were once again recommended for the same cadre as ‘repeat cadre’. The PSC has compiled a list of these 400 repeat cadre candidates.
In response, the PSC has taken an initiative to amend the relevant rules in order to prevent such repeat recommendations. The PSC has already sent a letter to the ministry of public administration in this regard.
The PSC in that letter notes that the practice of recommending candidates for repeat cadre is depriving many first-time and meritorious candidates on the waiting list of opportunities. It also hampers effective use of administrative structure and human resources. The proposed amendments are currently awaiting approval.
Additionally, the PSC has also proposed banning cadre switch in that letter mentioning that once a candidate is recommended for a particular cadre, they would no longer be eligible to reapply for the same position or for another positioned ranked lower on their preference list.
To prevent recommended candidates from participating in the BCS exams repeatedly and being re-recommended in the same cadre again, PSC has proposed an amendment to Rule no. 17 of the existing Bangladesh Civil. Service (Age, Qualification, and Examination for Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2014, by adding the following clause:
Proposed clause
The PSC mentions in the letter, “Provided that, before sending recommendations to the government under this rule or while preparing the final results of any BCS examination, if based on the written information provided by the concerned candidate or derived through any method determined by the commission it appears to the commission that a candidate eligible for recommendation or already recommended under this rule has again been selected for the same cadre post, an equivalent post, or for a service or cadre for which the candidate has no interest and, as a result, is unwilling to join the recommended service or cadre post, then the commission may refrain from recommending such disinterested candidates to the government under this rule.”
“It is further provided that the commission may publish a supplementary result by selecting candidates from the passed candidates’ pool according to merit, and recommend them to the government for appointment to the vacant positions, caused due to the commission refraining from recommending a candidate as per the provisions stated in the first part of the condition. It is even further provided that the publication or outcome of such a supplementary result shall not negatively affect any candidate who was originally recommended for any service or cadre post in the first announced result,” it added.