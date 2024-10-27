Job seekers trapped under three BCS exams
The recruitment process under three Bangladesh civil service (BCS) exams has been stuck at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), leaving job seekers in uncertainty.
According to the BPSC, it will take some time for the normal pace of work to pick up after the recent changeover in the political landscape and allegations of question paper leaks.
The commission itself has been uneasy with the situation and is waiting for the government’s decision over the postponed examinations. Therefore, no fresh examinations have been announced.
Sources said the viva exam for the 44th BCS has been postponed, while the assessment of the 45th BCS written exams has been halted. Also, the written examination of the 46th BCS remains stuck.
The public service commission had announced postponement of the 44th and 46th BCS through separate notifications, with no hint about new dates.
In this regard, Anand Kumar Biswas, controller of examinations (cadre) of the BPSC, told Prothom Alo, “We are working on three BCS exams. A decision to gear up the process is likely to come soon.”
Meanwhile, a policymaking-level official of the BPSC said the commission had delayed the process as it was waiting for an investigation report over the controversy on allegations of question paper leaks.
When the report was prepared, and the commission was about to gear up, major changes took place in the government as well as in the BPSC. “The commission is now now comfortable with the situation. I hope issues will be fixed, but it will take some time,” he added.