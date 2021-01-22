Five tips for first-time job seekers

Along with the fallout of the global economy, the job market is going through difficult times amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The most vulnerable are the job seekers looking for jobs just after graduation or who are about to start searching soon after graduating.

As a fresher in the job market in these times, you need to prepare extra carefully to stand out among the others. Job seekers need to pay attention to five things to prepare themselves for the job competition.

1. Create the correct mindset

You will have to start by preparing yourself mentally. What is the correct mindset to get a job? As a fresher, it may seem difficult for you to find the answer. However, it is not all that difficult as you may think.

You need to understand your own strengths and weaknesses and have a zest to learn, and also develop a team spirit. This will set you apart from others in race. Then start applying for jobs suitable to your abilities. Begin working on overcoming your weaknesses which may hamper you from getting a job. Also start building up experience as a team player.