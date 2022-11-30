45th BCS circular published, cadre posts 2300, non-cadre 1022 posts

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday published a circular for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination for recruiting 2300 cadre posts and 1022 non-cadre posts.

The application will begin on 10 December and ends on 31 December. The circular is available in the PSC website.

A total of 2,309 people will be recruited in 23 cadres.

Earlier, PSC officials said the numbers of posts for cadre and non-cadre have been finalised in a meeting at the PSC office in Agargaon today, Wednesday.