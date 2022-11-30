45th BCS circular published, cadre posts 2300, non-cadre 1022 posts

A total of 437 aspirants will be recruited for education cadre, 274 for admin, 80 for police, 54 for customs, 25 for ansar, 30 for taxation cadre and some 870 aspirants will be recruited for foreign, forest, rail, agri and fisheries.
The highest number of posts will be filled in the health cadre. A total of 539 physicians will be recruited. Of them, 450 will be recruited as assistant surgeons while 89 as dental surgeons.
PSC sources said a step has been taken to publish the circular mentioning the number of non-cadre-posts. The applicants will be allowed to submit their choices among the non-cadre posts, just like they now do for the cadre posts.
The BPSC, in an earlier letter, had asked the ministry to send its specific demands for non-cadre posts as well as the cadre ones. The ministry responded to the letter and reported the vacancies of non-cadre posts too.
It is the first time when the BPSC is preparing to issue a circular fixing the non-cadre posts, in addition to the cadre ones.
Earlier, circulars were published for 35th BCS for recruiting 1803 people, 36th BCS for 2180, 37th for 1226, 38th BCS for 2024 and 40th BCS for 1,903. At the time, posts of non-care were not mentioned.