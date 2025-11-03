44th BCS: Candidates demand publication of results by today

Candidates recommended in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have demanded that the Public Service Commission (PSC) publish the supplementary results by today, Monday. They alleged that the PSC is deliberately delaying the release of the results.

At a press conference held around 11:00 am in front of the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, the candidates said, “It is disappointing that a constitutional body entrusted with recruitment for the republic’s service is causing such a delay. We want the supplementary results published today.”