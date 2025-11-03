44th BCS: Candidates demand publication of results by today
Candidates recommended in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have demanded that the Public Service Commission (PSC) publish the supplementary results by today, Monday. They alleged that the PSC is deliberately delaying the release of the results.
At a press conference held around 11:00 am in front of the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, the candidates said, “It is disappointing that a constitutional body entrusted with recruitment for the republic’s service is causing such a delay. We want the supplementary results published today.”
Candidates said, the PSC published the results of the 44th BCS on 30 June 2025, based on the circular issued on 30 November 2021. Against 1,710 vacant posts, a total of 1,690 candidates were provisionally recommended for various cadres. Later, it was found that 372 of them had already been appointed to the same or equivalent cadres (repeat cadres).
To address the issue, the PSC announced that new candidates would be included in order of merit in place of the repeat cadres and that a supplementary result would be published. However, even after the relevant regulatory gazette was issued, the supplementary results have not been released yet.
The candidates said that the PSC’s inability to complete the recruitment process for a BCS exam ongoing for nearly four years is undermining public confidence in the institution. They added, “Preparations are already underway to publish the results of the 45th BCS, and even the circular for the 50th BCS is expected soon, yet our results remain pending.”
They expressed hope that the PSC would make a prompt decision, publish the supplementary results of the 44th BCS today, and forward the files to the Ministry of Public Administration without further delay.