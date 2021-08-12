Govt job seekers may get a 21-month extension in age limit, says minister

He said, "We have taken several initiatives for people of different classes and professions to make up for the loss caused by corona. A new proposal for government job seekers has been sent to the prime minister."

"We did the same last year. We relaxed the age limit allowing candidates who turned 30 after 25 March to apply for government jobs."

Farhad also said those who turned 30 on 25 March last year (2020) will also get the benefit.