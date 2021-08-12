Govt job seekers may get a 21-month extension in age limit, says minister

He said, "We have taken several initiatives for people of different classes and professions to make up for the loss caused by corona. A new proposal for government job seekers has been sent to the prime minister."
"We did the same last year. We relaxed the age limit allowing candidates who turned 30 after 25 March to apply for government jobs."
Farhad also said those who turned 30 on 25 March last year (2020) will also get the benefit.
He said they will get age exemption up to 21 months. It's a big deal. If the prime minister approves, we will issue a notification in this regard."
At present the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years, which is 32 years for the children of freedom fighters.
The government increased the age limit by five months in the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
Asked what the government's next strategy would be if the corona infection situation deteriorates further, Farhad," We will consider both strategies. We may impose a lockdown if needed but also brainstorm about how to restrict transmission without enforcing strict restrictions considering the economy and livelihood."