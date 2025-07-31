Direct recruitment to 2,382 posts of headmasters, letter sent to PSC

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has undertaken a special initiative to fill the vacant posts of head masters in the government primary schools across the country. The ministry has already sent a letter to the Public Service Commission (PSC), providing requisition details of the posts eligible for direct recruitment.

Public relations officer at the PSC, SM Matiur Rahman confirmed on Wednesday that the commission has received the letter sent from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Earlier, the ministry had sent a requisition to the PSC for direct recruitment in 2,382 posts. In addition, the ministry has stated that another 31,459 posts, which remain vacant due to pending court cases, will be filled through promotion as soon as the legal proceedings are resolved.