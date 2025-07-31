Direct recruitment to 2,382 posts of headmasters, letter sent to PSC
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has undertaken a special initiative to fill the vacant posts of head masters in the government primary schools across the country. The ministry has already sent a letter to the Public Service Commission (PSC), providing requisition details of the posts eligible for direct recruitment.
Public relations officer at the PSC, SM Matiur Rahman confirmed on Wednesday that the commission has received the letter sent from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
Earlier, the ministry had sent a requisition to the PSC for direct recruitment in 2,382 posts. In addition, the ministry has stated that another 31,459 posts, which remain vacant due to pending court cases, will be filled through promotion as soon as the legal proceedings are resolved.
According to sources at the Directorate of Primary Education, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during a meeting held at the state guest house, Jamuna on 14 July gave instructions for the vacant posts of head masters in government primary schools to be filled as soon as possible.
Adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, principal secretary to the chief adviser Siraj Uddin Miah, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Abu Taher Md Masud Rana and other officials were present at that meeting.
At the meeting, the chief adviser instructed the ministry to coordinate with the PSC and complete the recruitment process promptly by issuing a circular. In response to that instruction, the ministry has sent the recruitment requisition to the PSC without delay.
According to the ministry, there are 65,502 approved head master posts for the 65,569 government primary schools across the country. Currently, there are 31,396 head masters in service, while another 34,106 posts remain vacant.
Of these, 2,647 posts are eligible for direct recruitment. Keeping 10 per cent of these reserved, an initiative has now been taken to fill the remaining 2,382 posts independently through direct recruitment. A requisition letter has already been sent to the PSC secretariat. And, PSC will soon publish recruitment circular for these posts.
In addition, once the legal cases regarding the gradation of nationalised teachers are resolved, the ministry will begin the process of promotion from the posts of assistant teachers to the position of head masters to fill out 31,459 vacant ones.
The ministry has stated that once this recruitment is completed, it will significantly reduce the workforce shortage in government primary schools. This will help enhance and expedite academic activities in these institutions. The government hopes that this initiative will raise the standard of primary education to the desired level.