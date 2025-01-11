43rd BCS: Govt appoints 267 assistant commissioners
The government has appointed 267 candidates from the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam as Assistant Commissioners in the Administrative Cadre.
The public administration ministry issued a notification on Friday (10 January) regarding the appointments.
According to the notification, these individuals have been selected for the BCS (Administration) cadre as assistant commissioners following the results of the 43rd BCS exam.
The notification directs the newly appointed officials to join their respective divisional commissioners by 15 January 2025, granting them the power of executive magistrates.