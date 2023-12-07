41st BCS: 3164 recommended for non-cadre posts

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recommended a total of 3,164 candidates to different non-cadre posts under the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
The commission published the list of recommended candidates on its website on Thursday evening. The link can be seen by clicking here.
The highest 1,116 candidates have been recommended for the post of assistant teacher at the government schools under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.
Among them, 235 candidates have been recommended for English, 69 for mathematics, 67 for social science, 199 in physics, 123 in biology, 213 for commerce, 78 for geography, 48 for religion and 84 for agriculture.
Besides, the BPSC recommended some 276 candidates for the position of head teacher at government primary schools.
Among others, 110 candidates have been recommended for the post of union deputy assistant land officer, 172 for the post of SAS superintendent of Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General's office and 181 for the post of assistant revenue officer under the National Board of Revenue (NBR).