533,000 vacancies in govt departments: Minister
Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain on Wednesday told parliament that there are around 533,000 vacancies in various departments of the government.
The minister said this in reply to a question of ruling Awami League MP elected from Noakhali-3 Mamunur Rashid Kiran.
In a written reply, the minister said, according to the Public Administration’s latest document titled “Statistics of Government Servants 2022”, there are 533,000 vacancies against the posts of officers and employees of all ministries, departments, directorates and offices.
Out of this, appointment was given to 358,000 posts in between 2019 to 2023, the minister said.
Referring to the government's ongoing process of filling vacancies, the minister said that the regular process of filling up the vacancies is ongoing as per the rules.
In view of the needs of various ministries-departments and the agencies under it, the vacancies of ninth (previously first class) and 10 to 12th grade (previously second class) are appointed through the Public Service Commission.
He also said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the recruitment process is going on in the ministries and departments.