533,000 vacancies in govt departments: Minister

Referring to the government's ongoing process of filling vacancies, the minister said that the regular process of filling up the vacancies is ongoing as per the rules.

In view of the needs of various ministries-departments and the agencies under it, the vacancies of ninth (previously first class) and 10 to 12th grade (previously second class) are appointed through the Public Service Commission.

He also said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the recruitment process is going on in the ministries and departments.