41st BCS exam: 2,453 cadre officers recruited
The government has formally appointed 2,453 officers to different cadre services under the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.
The newly appointed officers have been asked to join their duties at respective supervising ministries or departments on 28 April.
Among the new recruits, 321 are administration cadres and 100 police cadres, while the others belong to the remaining cadre services.