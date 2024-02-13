Freelancer training for 28,800 youth in 3yrs under new project

The government has taken up a project involving Tk 3 billion to train about 28,800 youths in freelancing across the country in the next three years and half of these youths receiving training will be female.

The projected titled “Employment generation through freelancing training for educated youth job seekers in 48 districts,” will be implemented between January 2023 and December 2026.

There will be no training fees and each trainee will receive a daily allowance of Tk 500 under this project, which will be funded locally.

The project will be placed at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.