BCS: Candidates aged 23-25 most successful, only 2pc from 29+ group

Candidates who are aged between 23 and 25 have emerged as the most successful group on the final recommendation lists in the 41st and 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

The age group secured a staggering 39.90 per cent of recommendations in the 41st BCS, and 37.68 per cent in the 43rd BCS, manifesting their prowess in passing through the rigorous selection process.