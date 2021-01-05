Job applications under Canada pilot program starts, will continue for 3 yrs

Disadvantages

You first must come with at least two job offers for the same town. But unless the applicants from anywhere in the world, including Bangladesh, have experience in their own countries in the type of work required, they will not get any job offer. While HSC has been set as the minimum education qualification, it will be difficult to get a job without a relevant diploma.

It is extremely cold here. The temperature at times plummets to -50˚C or even -60˚C. You will have to be mentally prepared for that extreme cold. While it is cold in Canada’s 10 provinces, that cold is bearable. But the cold here sometimes is unbearable.

Where to search for jobs

To search for jobs under this programme, you will have to visit Canada’s government job website (www.jobbank.gc.ca). Till 19 December when this report was being compiled, the website displayed 258 job postings in the capital Whitehorse. These include jobs ranging from housekeeping to kitchen helper and even jobs for software technical support analysts. Anyone can apply if they have experience for the jobs on the website or have academic studies in such line of work.

There are jobs in the other 5 towns too. Then there are also job postings on the Yukon Territory government website (www.youkon.ca). On 19 December there were 43 job offers on the site. You will have to send them your résumé. If they like your résumé, they’ll call you for an online interview. If you are selected, they will send you a job offer.