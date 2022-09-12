41st BCS results soon once examiners’ mistakes fixed

So far, mistakes of 10 examiners are yet to be fixed. Once it is done, the BPSC will be able to complete the work on publishing the full results.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a BPSC official on condition of anonymity said there were 88,000 exam papers and it is not an easy task to find out the exam papers containing mistakes. On the other hand, results cannot be published unless examiners make correction.
The exam paper of BPSC is highly secret and these exam papers can be challenged anytime. If exam paper contains errors, it will tarnish image of the BPSC, and all examiners are being called to correct the mistakes so that no question arises as well as job seekers are evaluated properly and get justice, the official added.
Regarding the tentative time for publishing the results, a BPSC member told Prothom Alo it will take four to five more days once the mistakes of all examiners are corrected, and if it is done by Tuesday, results may be published at the end of this week or the beginning of next week.
The written examinations of 41st BCS ended on 7 December 2021, but the results are yet to be published.
A BPSC investigation found 318 examiners showing negligence in their duties and recommended punitive action against those showing sheer negligence.
Candidates also expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in publishing the results
According to BPSC sources, the BPSC held a special meeting aimed at releasing the results of 41st BCS within the specific time, the department concerned informed the meeting for three times that release of the results will be delayed. Later, the BPSC formed a probe body to find out the cause of the delay and the committee found several reasons causing the delay after investigation.
According to the investigation report, several examiners did not give marks on some questions in the exam papers; many others also avoided marking answer to the last question. Several examiners made mistakes in summing up of the marks. Some even marked answer sheet in such way that required sending the answer sheet to third examiner.
Regarding what the BPSC should do about the mistake in exam paper, a probe committee member told Prothom Alo, “If any exam paper contains any mistakes, the examiner concerned will be called to correct the mistakes in-person and take their signature as per the rules. Now, 318 examiners are being called one by one.”
