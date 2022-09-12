41st BCS results soon once examiners’ mistakes fixed

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) said they will publish the results of 41st BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examinations after correcting the mistakes of all examiners.

The BPSC said they want to publish flawless results.

According to sources, the BPSC could not publish the results of 41st BCS as 318 examiners show negligence in checking the exam papers.

As per rules, these examiners must come to the BPSC and then correct their mistakes with signature.