43rd BCS: Gazette dropouts invited to apply for review

“If any of the 227 candidates who have been temporarily disqualified for recruitment applies for review, it is being received. The floor for review application is open to all,” the notice added.

The development came after a sit-in of the candidates before the secretariat on the previous day and a huge discussion on social media.

During the sit-in, one of them told Prothom Alo, “I earned the PSC (Bangladesh Public Service Commission) recommendation after four years of efforts, including tuition and regular studies. I was overjoyed to join a new job, but then discovered I had been left out of the gazette. The public admission ministry did not provide any reason for our exclusion.”