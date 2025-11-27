46th BCS: Viva voce likely to begin in last week of Dec
The viva voice of the candidates who passed the written examinations of the 46th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) is likely to start from the last week of December.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission announced this in the results of the 46th BCS written examinations, which was published on Thursday evening.
PSC said, “The viva voce for candidates who have provisionally passed the written examination of the 46th BCS Exam-2023 is likely to be held from the last week of December 2025. The detailed probable schedule will be announced later and published on the Commission’s website.”
A total of 4,042 candidates passed the written exams in various cadre positions.