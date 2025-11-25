JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway again demanding postponement of BCS written exams

The blockade caused long tailbacks on both sides of the highway. However, the students did not obstruct the movement of ambulances or other emergency service vehicles.

Earlier, on Monday, the students had blocked the Dhaka–Aricha Highway for 20 minutes with the same demand.

During today’s blockade, Bariul Alam, a student of the 47th batch of the university’s Pharmacy Department, said, “The PSC (public service commission) is rushing to hold our examination. In protest, for the past month we have submitted memoranda to the PSC, held sit-ins in front of the PSC office, and coordinated with the Shahbagh Block to continue our movement across the country.”

“This movement is not only about the legitimate demands of the candidates for the 47th BCS written exam, if they impose an authoritarian decision today by rejecting these just demands, they will continue to impose one authoritarian decision after another in future,” he added.