43rd BCS gazette published, 99 candidates dropped

The government has published the final gazette notification for the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, recruiting 2,064 candidates in total under different cadres.

However, a total of 99 candidates have been dropped at the final stage on different grounds, despite being recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Around 10 months ago, the BPSC had recommended a total of 2,163 candidates to recruit under different cadre services and 642 candidates to different non-cadre positions on 26 December.

The public administration ministry finally published the gazette notification this evening. Find the full list of candidates by clicking the download button below.