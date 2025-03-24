47th BCS preliminary exam on 27 June
The preliminary test of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination will be held on 27 June, according to a notification of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The notification says exam will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on the day.
Exam halls, seat arrangements and other important instructions will be published on the websites of the commission and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
The 47th BCS circular mentioned that there are 3,487 vacant posts in cadre services and 201 posts in non-cadre jobs.