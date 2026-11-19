Bangladesh Police
10,000 constable, 4,000 SI posts approved: How will the recruitment process work?
All administrative hurdles to large-scale recruitment in the Bangladesh Police have been cleared as the government has finalised the approval to recruit 10,000 constables and 4,000 sub-inspectors (SIs) directly.
There are now no remaining obstacles to recruiting a total of 14,000 personnel.
All official procedures, including approval from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance and the Secretaries Committee, have already been completed.
As a result, the Bangladesh Police can formally begin the recruitment process at any time.
The final approval has created a major opportunity for those who have been preparing to join the police force for a long time. Notably, this is the first time all 4,000 SI posts are being filled through direct recruitment.
The Police Regulations of Bengal (PRB) have been amended for this purpose. Previously, 50 per cent of SI posts were filled through departmental promotions and the remaining 50 per cent through direct recruitment.
Besides, the government is also considering holding a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to recruit 400 to 500 officers to the post of assistant superintendent of police (ASP)
Current status of the recruitment process
Asked about the latest developments and administrative preparations for the large-scale police recruitment, Tanvir-Al-Nasif, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, told Prothom Alo on Thursday that there were no longer any obstacles to starting the recruitment process.
He said all administrative procedures for recruiting 10,000 constables and 4,000 SIs had been completed, including approval from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance and the Secretaries Committee. The Bangladesh Police can now begin the recruitment process at any time.
Meanwhile, Kamarum Munira, assistant inspector general (Media and Public Relations) at Police Headquarters, provided details about the ongoing constable recruitment circular. She told Prothom Alo that a total of 102,694 jobseekers from across the country had applied online under the ongoing circular.
Explaining the recruitment plan, Kamarum Munira further said there were currently 2,000 vacant constable posts in the police force. In addition, approval had been granted to recruit 10,000 new constables.
Considering the recruitment process, the plan is to fill the existing 2,000 vacancies along with another 4,000 posts from the newly approved 10,000 through the ongoing recruitment circular. This means a total of 6,000 constables are likely to be recruited through the current process. The remaining 6,000 newly approved constable posts will be filled gradually through subsequent recruitment circulars.
Earlier, a recruitment circular for constables across the country was published on 9 October. Although applications closed on 30 October, the circular did not specify the number of posts. However, if the number of posts increases to 6,000, competition among candidates will be considerably lower than in the previous recruitment drive.
In the recruitment circular issued in April, 126,000 applications were submitted against 2,703 posts. At the time, 47 candidates were supposed to compete for each post. With the increase in the number of posts this time, an average of only 17 candidates will compete for each position.
How the recruitment selection process works
Candidates for constable and SI posts in the police force are selected through a rigorous screening process. For constable posts, candidates must pass preliminary screening, physical measurement, physical endurance tests, a written examination and a psychological test.
Recruitment for SI posts, on the other hand, is completed in several stages. Initially, applicants undergo physical measurement and document verification. They must then pass running and physical fitness tests. In the next stage, candidates sit for a written examination and a computer proficiency test. Finally, the Police Headquarters selects candidates through intelligence and viva voce tests.
For both positions, candidates will be screened based on merit and qualifications as well as intelligence reports. If an applicant provides false information in the application or at any stage of the selection process, their candidature will be cancelled immediately.
An SI serves as a highly important field-level officer in the police administration. Maintaining general diaries (GDs) at police stations and investigating criminal cases are among their primary responsibilities. They also work directly in the field to prevent crime, collect intelligence, arrest suspects and maintain overall law and order in their respective areas.
Grades and benefits of SI and constable posts
Sub-inspectors (SIs) and constables are two important positions in maintaining law and order at the field level in the country.
According to the national pay scale, an SI is a Grade 10 government employee. The starting basic salary for the position is Tk 32,000, rising to a maximum of Tk 77,300.
On the other hand, a trainee recruit constable (TRC) falls under Grade 17. After completing training and receiving permanent appointment, a constable receives a starting basic salary of Tk 9,000, rising to a maximum of Tk 21,800.
In addition to their basic salaries, both SIs and constables receive several allowances and benefits under government regulations. These include house rent allowance depending on the area of posting, medical allowance, risk allowance, festival allowance, and tiffin and travel allowances.
They are also provided with uniforms free of cost at government expense, subsidised ration facilities for themselves and their families, and advanced medical services. During training, they also receive prescribed allowances and accommodation facilities.
Based on merit and qualifications, employees in both positions have opportunities for promotion to higher ranks in the future.