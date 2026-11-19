All administrative hurdles to large-scale recruitment in the Bangladesh Police have been cleared as the government has finalised the approval to recruit 10,000 constables and 4,000 sub-inspectors (SIs) directly.

There are now no remaining obstacles to recruiting a total of 14,000 personnel.

All official procedures, including approval from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance and the Secretaries Committee, have already been completed.

As a result, the Bangladesh Police can formally begin the recruitment process at any time.

The final approval has created a major opportunity for those who have been preparing to join the police force for a long time. Notably, this is the first time all 4,000 SI posts are being filled through direct recruitment.

The Police Regulations of Bengal (PRB) have been amended for this purpose. Previously, 50 per cent of SI posts were filled through departmental promotions and the remaining 50 per cent through direct recruitment.

Besides, the government is also considering holding a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to recruit 400 to 500 officers to the post of assistant superintendent of police (ASP)