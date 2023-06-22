RRP Footwear and Leather Goods looking for chief operating officer

RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited is looking for a Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Location: Ishwardi, Pabna
About RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited:
RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, a newly established and rapidly growing company specializing in footwear and leather goods production, is seeking an experienced and visionary leader for the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As the COO, you will be responsible for overseeing our company's operations and driving its success in the competitive industry.
RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, deliver high-quality footwear and leather goods catering to diverse customer needs. Our focus on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and premium materials sets us apart in the market. With our advanced manufacturing facility in Ishwardi, Pabna, we aim to become a leading brand both locally and internationally.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement strategies to improve company efficiency and productivity.
Provide effective leadership and guidance to the operations team, promoting a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.
Oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring smooth and efficient processes across all departments.
Collaborate with teams to optimize resource allocation and streamline workflow.
Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and partners.
Monitor industry trends, competitors, and customer feedback to identify opportunities for improvement and growth.
Set and monitor performance metrics, taking necessary actions to achieve targets.
Ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards in all operations.
Develop and implement sustainable practices for environmental responsibility.
Prepare regular reports on operational performance and present them to the Board through the Chairperson.
Requirements:
Proven experience in a senior management role as a COO or similar position within the footwear and leather goods industry, with a minimum of 10-12 years of experience.
Strong business acumen and successful operational planning and execution.
Excellent leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, building strong relationships.
Sound knowledge of market dynamics, consumer preferences, and best practices.
Proficiency in financial management and budgeting principles.
Demonstrated ability to make informed decisions and solve operational challenges.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in business administration, operations management, or related field.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a COO or in a similar senior management role in the footwear and leather goods industry, demonstrating your ability to lead and manage operations effectively.
Successful track record overseeing and improving operations, including manufacturing, supply chain, quality control, and logistics.
Strong problem-solving skills and data-driven decision-making approach.
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities to handle various operational responsibilities efficiently.
Knowledge of industry regulations, standards, and compliance requirements.
Proficiency in relevant software and technology to optimize operations and improve efficiency.
Effective collaboration skills with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Strong leadership qualities to inspire and motivate teams towards operational goals.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Attributes:
Visionary: Ability to think strategically and clearly envision operational excellence and growth.
Results-Driven: Proven track record of achieving operational goals and driving business success.
Problem-Solver: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address operational challenges.
Team Leadership: Ability to lead and inspire cross-functional teams, fostering a collaborative culture.
Adaptability: Flexible and adaptable to changing market dynamics and trends.
Strong Communicator: Excellent communication skills to convey ideas and build relationships.
Operational Expertise: Knowledge of best practices, process optimization, and quality control.
Strategic Thinking: Analyzing market trends and developing effective operational strategies.
Ethical Conduct: Commitment to maintaining high ethical standards in all operations.
Continuous Learner: Proactive in staying updated with industry developments and trends.
Application Process:
Interested candidates who meet the requirements are invited to submit their comprehensive CV and a cover letter highlighting their relevant experience and achievements to [email protected] Please mention "COO - RRP Footwear and Leather Goods" in the subject line.
Application Deadline:
Applications should be submitted no later than July 30, 2023 to be considered for the position.
Note:
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessment.
All applications will be treated with strict confidentiality.
RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply. We appreciate the interest of all applicants, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
For further information about RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, please visit our website: www.rrpfootwear.com and www.rrpgroup.com.bd