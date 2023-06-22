RRP Footwear and Leather Goods looking for chief operating officer

RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, a newly established and rapidly growing company specializing in footwear and leather goods production, is seeking an experienced and visionary leader for the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As the COO, you will be responsible for overseeing our company's operations and driving its success in the competitive industry.

RRP Footwear and Leather Goods Private Limited, deliver high-quality footwear and leather goods catering to diverse customer needs. Our focus on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and premium materials sets us apart in the market. With our advanced manufacturing facility in Ishwardi, Pabna, we aim to become a leading brand both locally and internationally.