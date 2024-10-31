BCS exam attempt limit rises to 4, age limit remains at 32

On 24 October, the government decided to restrict BCS exam attempts to three times and set the maximum age limit at 32. As the decision sparked widespread debate and criticism, they reviewed the decision and increased the attempt limit to four.

However, the maximum age limit to apply for the BCS examinations remains unchanged at 32.

According to the chief adviser’s press wiring, the council of advisers, in the meeting on Thursday, approved a draft of the maximum age limit ordinance for government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory organisations, and public non-financial corporations, with the application age limit at 32 years.