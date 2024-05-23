Four ASPs resign and join admin cadre

Four assistant superintendents of police (ASP) recruited through the 40th BCS have joined administration cadre in the next BCS leaving their previous jobs.

They are Md Mehedi Hasan Patowary, Md Jhontu Ali, Taswar Tanzamul Haque and Aminul Islam. These four officials were undergoing training as apprentices at Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi’s Sarda.

Home ministry sources said these four police officials applied seeking release from their jobs immediately after the final results of 41st BCS were published.