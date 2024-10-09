Mobasser Monem appointed as BPSC chairman
The government has appointed Mobasser Monem, a professor at the Dhaka University’s public administration department, as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Mansur Hossain, public relation officer of the public administration ministry, confirmed the appointment to Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon. Later, the ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.
According to the notification, Mobasser Monem will remain in the post during the next five years, or until he turns 65; which happens earlier.
The professor holds a PhD from the University of London and has completed postdoctoral research at both Sussex University and the University of Heidelberg.
The appointment came within hours after Sohorab Hossain and 11 other members stepped down from the BPSC on Tuesday.