27th BCS: Gazette published appointing 673 deprived candidates
The Ministry of Public Administration has published a gazette appointing 673 candidates from the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, who were previously deprived of appointment.
The gazette was issued today, Thursday (18 December 2025), by the ministry’s new appointments wing.
Of the 673 appointees, 90 are from the Administration Cadre, 70 from the Police Cadre, five from the Audit Cadre, one from the Ansar Cadre, one from the Tax Cadre, five from the Co-operative Cadre, two from the Food Cadre, among others.
In the first viva voce of the 27th BCS, a total of 3,567 candidates had passed. In 2007, the then caretaker government cancelled the results of the first viva voce and held a second viva voce, citing allegations of irregularities and corruption.
Challenging the legality of cancelling the first viva voce results, the passing candidates had filed a writ petition.
On 3 July 2008, the High Court declared the cancellation of the first viva voce results of the 27th BCS examination to be lawful. The writ petitioners later sought leave to appeal to the Appellate Division in February 2025.
Subsequently, the Appellate Division directed the appointment of 1,137 candidates who had been deprived of appointment in that BCS examination. The Ministry of Public Administration has now issued a gazette appointing 673 candidates from among them.