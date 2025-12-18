27th BCS: Gazette published appointing 673 deprived candidates

The Ministry of Public Administration has published a gazette appointing 673 candidates from the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, who were previously deprived of appointment.

The gazette was issued today, Thursday (18 December 2025), by the ministry’s new appointments wing.

Of the 673 appointees, 90 are from the Administration Cadre, 70 from the Police Cadre, five from the Audit Cadre, one from the Ansar Cadre, one from the Tax Cadre, five from the Co-operative Cadre, two from the Food Cadre, among others.