27th BCS: Appeal hearing on 1137 deprived candidates end, verdict Thursday

The Appellate Division has set Thursday as the date for its verdict on the appeal filed in favour of 1137 candidates who were deprived of their appointment in the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service examination.

The five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed Wednesday fixed the date after hearing on three appeal pleas filed against an apex court verdict in this regard.

Earlier, on 11 July 2010, the Appellate Division pronounced a verdict upholding the High Court verdict that declared legally valid the decision to scrap the viva-voce exam in the 27th BCS for the first time.