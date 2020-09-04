Racial gap in US jobless rate widens

The gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites in the United States widened for a fourth straight month in August and the spread between the races is now the largest in nearly six years.

The jobless rate for Blacks dropped by 1.6 percentage points to 13 per cent in August from 14.6 per cent in July, while the rate for whites dropped at a faster rate of 1.9 percentage points to 7.3 per cent from 9.2 per cent a month earlier. The overall US unemployment rate fell more than expected last month to 8.4 per cent from 10.2 per cent in July.