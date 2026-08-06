Police cadre at 4th attempt: Javed Hossain’s success tempered by the loss of his father

Mohammad Javed Hossain secured a recommendation for his preferred cadre on his fourth attempt at the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. In the recently published results of the 47th BCS, he was recommended for appointment as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

A graduate in Civil Engineering from Stamford University Bangladesh, Javed had previously failed to clear the preliminary examination of the 44th BCS.

In the 45th BCS, he was recommended for a non-cadre post as an instructor. He also reached the viva voce stage in the 46th BCS after passing both the preliminary and written examinations but was not selected in the final results.