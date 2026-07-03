Tanvir tops Foreign Service cadre in first BCS attempt

Tanvir Rahman, the son of a middle-class schoolteacher, grew up in a village without electricity, studying late into the night by the light of a kerosene lamp and candles. Overcoming those hardships, the young man from Netrokona has secured first place in the Foreign Service cadre in his very first Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

In the results of the 47th BCS examination, published on Sunday, Tanvir ranked first in the Foreign Service cadre. His achievement has brought immense joy to his family, relatives and the local community.

Tanvir is the eldest son of Abdur Rahman and Rina Parveen of Raydum Bagra village in Netrokona Sadar upazila. His father is the head teacher of Shamsuddin Government Primary School in Netrokona, while his mother is a homemaker. He is the eldest of three siblings.