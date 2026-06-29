47th BCS final results: PSC explains why more than 2,000 cadre posts vacant
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the final results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination yesterday, Sunday.
According to the published results, the Commission has provisionally recommended 1,320 candidates for appointment to various cadre posts and 201 candidates for non-cadre positions. In total, 1,521 candidates have received final nomination for appointment.
However, the results show that the Commission recommended fewer than half the number of candidates against the posts announced in the recruitment circular. The original notification for the 47th BCS advertised a total of 3,487 cadre posts. As a result, 2,167 cadre positions have remained vacant.
The PSC has explained why it recommended significantly fewer candidates than the number of advertised posts. According to Commission sources, basically suitably qualified candidates were unavailable for the technical and professional cadres.
Many candidates applying for education, medical and engineering cadre posts failed to obtain the minimum qualifying marks set by the PSC in the written and viva voce examinations.
As the Commission did not find suitably qualified candidates, it could not fill those positions.
Before the publication of the final results, candidates of the 47th BCS had called for an increase in both cadre and non-cadre posts. They had expected the number of vacancies to increase, as had occurred in previous BCS examinations.
Instead of increasing the number of posts, however, the Commission had to leave a substantial proportion of the positions advertised in the original circular vacant because it could not find suitably qualified candidates for the technical cadres.
Earlier, PSC Chairman Professor Mobashwer Monem had expressed hope during a discussion that the Commission would publish the results in the first week of July.
However, after completing all the necessary procedures ahead of schedule, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the final results of the 47th BCS on 28 June.
A total of 3,631 candidates had passed the written examination for the 47th BCS, and the Commission began conducting their viva voce examinations in May.
Meanwhile, the PSC has announced that it has developed a "One BCS, One Year" roadmap to reduce delays in the recruitment process. The Commission plans to implement this new policy nationwide in full from the 50th BCS onwards.