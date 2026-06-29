47th BCS final results: PSC explains why more than 2,000 cadre posts vacant

However, the results show that the Commission recommended fewer than half the number of candidates against the posts announced in the recruitment circular. The original notification for the 47th BCS advertised a total of 3,487 cadre posts. As a result, 2,167 cadre positions have remained vacant.

The PSC has explained why it recommended significantly fewer candidates than the number of advertised posts. According to Commission sources, basically suitably qualified candidates were unavailable for the technical and professional cadres.