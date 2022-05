A total of 2,550 candidates for the posts of cadet sub inspector (unarmed) at Bangladesh Police force have passed in the written, psychology and computer skill examinations.

The IQ and viva voce examinations of these candidates will begin on 9 May and will continue till 9 June, according to a Police Headquarters circular published on Saturday.

Exams will be held two times every day. In the morning session, exams will begin at 9:00am while in the afternoon session, exams will begin at 2:00pm.