The written tests of Arabic and Islamic studies modules for the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations will be held on 11 January, 2023, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) issued a press release on this regard on Monday.

The written tests for Arabic (131) and Islamic Studies (201) of all the candidates will be held from 10.00am to 2.00pm on the day at Dhaka center of BPSC 71 Auditorium in the capital’s Agargaon area, the notice stated.