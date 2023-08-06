41ts BCS: Zahid Hasan tops police cadre

Earlier on 3 August, the BPSC published the final results of the 41st BCS exam. The results are available on the BPSC websites.

A total of 2520 candidates were recommended for different cadres.

The viva-voce of the 41st BCS ended on 26 June. The preliminary results of 41st BCS were published almost two years after the circular being published (at the beginning of August 2021).

A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam and then took part in the written exam.