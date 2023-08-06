41ts BCS: Zahid Hasan tops police cadre

Zahid Hasan, a former student of the public administration department at Dhaka University, has obtained first place among the 100 candidates whom the Bangladesh Public Service Commission recommended for police cadre in the 41st BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service).
As the success of Zahid Hasan gained attraction in social media, Prothom Alo then verified it. Zahid Hasan, who is currently a government job holder, also shared his results on social media platform Facebook.
Earlier on 3 August, the BPSC published the final results of the 41st BCS exam. The results are available on the BPSC websites.
A total of 2520 candidates were recommended for different cadres.
The viva-voce of the 41st BCS ended on 26 June. The preliminary results of 41st BCS were published almost two years after the circular being published (at the beginning of August 2021).
A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam and then took part in the written exam.
41st BCS written exam results were published on 10 November last year. As many as 13,000 examinees passed the exam. Written tests were held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres from 29 November to 7 December of 2021.
PSC published the circular of 41st BCS on 27 November of 2019. More than 400,000 candidates applied.
Number of cadres
Of the 2520 candidates recommended, the BPSC recommended 323 for administration, 100 for police, 25 for foreign services, 108 as assistant surgeons under BCS health, 171 as dentists, 230 for agriculture, 88 for education, 36 for forest, 76 for livestock, 38 for information, 60 for taxes and 465 candidates for other cadres.
The BPSC recommended no candidate in 16 different cadres and published the registration number of 9,821 candidates for non-cadre posts.