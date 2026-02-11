Police verification complication leaves top foreign service candidate off gazette

Nalapukuria is a marginal village in Puthia of Rajshahi. During the monsoon, its earthen paths turn into mud. It was along those paths that farmer Hatem Ali’s son, Shamim Shahriar, walked to school. Though Hatem Ali could read and write, he never had formal education.

While ploughing his fields, he nurtured a dream — that one day his son would secure the country’s most prestigious job. Shamim pursued that dream with determination. Talent pool scholarships in grades five and eight, admission to Dhaka Medical College — each milestone was a step toward fulfilling it.

He ultimately demonstrated his merit in the BCS (BAngladesh Civil Service) examinations. In the 43rd BCS, Shamim was recommended for the Administration cadre. But the date he was to join as an executive magistrate coincided with the viva of the 44th BCS.