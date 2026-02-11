44th BCS
Police verification complication leaves top foreign service candidate off gazette
Nalapukuria is a marginal village in Puthia of Rajshahi. During the monsoon, its earthen paths turn into mud. It was along those paths that farmer Hatem Ali’s son, Shamim Shahriar, walked to school. Though Hatem Ali could read and write, he never had formal education.
While ploughing his fields, he nurtured a dream — that one day his son would secure the country’s most prestigious job. Shamim pursued that dream with determination. Talent pool scholarships in grades five and eight, admission to Dhaka Medical College — each milestone was a step toward fulfilling it.
He ultimately demonstrated his merit in the BCS (BAngladesh Civil Service) examinations. In the 43rd BCS, Shamim was recommended for the Administration cadre. But the date he was to join as an executive magistrate coincided with the viva of the 44th BCS.
Driven by his dream of joining the Foreign Service and confidence in himself, he chose not to join the Administration cadre. He took the risk — and succeeded, securing first place in the Foreign Service cadre in the 44th BCS.
His father’s chest swelled with pride at his son’s success. But the joy did not last. When the 44th BCS gazette was published on 5 February, 2026, Shamim’s name was missing — due to complications related to an earlier police verification.
Prothom Alo contacted 11 candidates deprived of appointment in the 44th BCS due to police verification issues, though the actual number is believed to be higher.
Having left a secure job in the Administration cadre and ranked first in the Foreign Service, Shamim is now running from office to office empty-handed.
Hatem Ali in tears…
Hatem Ali broke down upon hearing that his son’s appointment was stalled. While speaking on the phone, he repeatedly burst into tears. In a choked voice he said, “Come to my village. Ask the neighbours. No one will say a bad word about my son. I have worked hard in the fields day and night. I have never gone near politics. Then why this injustice toward my son?”
He lamented, “The road from my house to the market is still unpaved. Despite living far from modern facilities, my son succeeded through hard work and dedication. But in this unfortunate country, it seems the labour and merit of a farmer’s son have no value.”
Hatem Ali appealed to the Ministry of Public Administration, “Please investigate again. I seek justice from the state.”
If there is no specific evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the candidate, depriving someone of appointment solely based on a police report contradicts the constitution and fundamental rights.Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al-Matin
Speaking on the matter, Shamim Shahriar said, “I spent a year in a dormitory common room as a student, and then three and a half years sharing a small hall room with six others. If I had political connections, I could have lived comfortably. From my first year in medical college, I prepared for the BCS to keep my promise to my father. I trusted myself — that’s why I gave up the earlier job. I never imagined this would happen.”
He has applied to the ministry for reinvestigation in hopes of justice.
Top in merit, yet missing from the gazette: Lelin and Masiur
The same “invisible” complications of police verification shattered the hopes of Rabby Lelin Ahmed, a 2015–16 student of Pharmacy at the University of Dhaka.
With outstanding academic results, Lelin ranked second in the Bangladesh Bank recruitment exam and first in the Pharmacy Council exam. The 44th BCS was his first attempt, where he was recom
mended for the Administration cadre.Lelin said in frustration, “So as not to waste another person’s post, I chose only Foreign Service in the 45th BCS. Though I passed preliminaries in the 46th and 47th, I didn’t sit for the written exams. I didn’t even apply for the 50th BCS. I had full confidence in myself. My father was an army sergeant; we were never involved in politics. I held no position on campus. Then why this injustice?”
A similar despair is voiced by Masiur Rahman of Sirajganj, an alumnus of Bangladesh Agricultural University. He participated in seven BCS exams and passed the final stage in the 44th — yet his name was absent from the gazette. Though he appeared for the 45th BCS viva, he did not succeed.
“I’ve crossed the age limit for government service,” he said. “No one in my family has any criminal case. Why was I excluded? What am I supposed to do now? I am mentally shattered.”
Others deprived of appointment
Prothom Alo contacted 11 candidates deprived of appointment in the 44th BCS due to police verification issues, though the actual number is believed to be higher.
Among those contacted were: Masiur Rahman (Livestock), Shariful Alam Suman (Livestock), Shafiul Islam Sajon (General Education), Shantanu Das (Administration), Sadman Fahim (Health), Sohana Arefin (General Education), Rohan Islam (Fisheries), Samrat Akbar (Agriculture), Khaled Saifullah Ilias (Technical Education), and Sowan Islam Sajib (Administration).
On 5 February, the Ministry of Public Administration issued the 44th BCS gazette. Although the PSC (Public Service Commission) recommended 1,676 candidates, only 1,490 names appeared — meaning 186 were excluded.
Public relations officer of the ministry, Mansur Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “Most candidates whose names are missing did not undergo medical tests. Those excluded due to negative police reports may apply for reinvestigation. The ministry will consider these applications seriously.”
Regarding negative police reports, Supreme Court lawyer Manzur Al-Matin said, “If there is no specific evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the candidate, depriving someone of appointment solely based on a police report contradicts the constitution and fundamental rights.”
“In a democratic state, a candidate should be judged by merit, not by relatives’ political identity or local disputes,” he asserted.